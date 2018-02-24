Two people dead from Harrison County crash, official says

Two people have died in a crash in Harrison County Friday night, according to a Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman.
Chase Elkins said it appeared 18-year-old Trenton Havens, of Pass Christian, broke down in the northbound lane of U.S. 49 in a red 1992 Ford F-150.
Havens was exiting his vehicle on the driver’s side when a northbound 2013 motorcycle driven by Michael Hester struck Havens, Elkins said.
Havens and Hester, 50 of Saucier, were pronounced dead around 6:40 p.m. at the scene from injuries suffered in the crash.
Melinda Hester, a passenger on the motorcycle, was taken to Garden Park Hospital with moderate injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
