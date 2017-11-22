More Videos

  • Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood

    Stephanie Morris of the Cypress Pointe neighborhood off of Canal Road in Harrison County wonders if there should be more involvement among the families in her neighborhood to provide support for each other. “there was a problem, and I wish we could have helped,” she said.

Stephanie Morris of the Cypress Pointe neighborhood off of Canal Road in Harrison County wonders if there should be more involvement among the families in her neighborhood to provide support for each other. "there was a problem, and I wish we could have helped," she said.
Stephanie Morris of the Cypress Pointe neighborhood off of Canal Road in Harrison County wonders if there should be more involvement among the families in her neighborhood to provide support for each other. “there was a problem, and I wish we could have helped,” she said. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Harrison County

15-year-old boy was victim shot by Harrison County deputy, MBI official confirms

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

November 22, 2017 12:29 PM

UPDATED 40 MINUTES AGO

The victim fatally shot by a Harrison County deputy on Lake Vista Drive has been identified as 15-year-old Seth William Johnson.

Johnson lived at the home where he was shot Monday night, said Warren Strain, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman. The MBI is in charge of the investigation.

Johnson had a knife when deputies confronted him on a complaint that he had stolen a vehicle, Sheriff Troy Peterson said Tuesday after confirming the shooting occurred in the Cypress Pointe subdivision.

Johnson lived at the home with his grandmother, who had been granted custody of him and his siblings, neighbors told the Sun Herald.

A deputy reportedly shot Johnson in the chest, friends and relatives told the Sun Herald. Johnson died after being taken to a hospital.

It’s unclear if the teen lunged at a deputy or was threatening a family member, or if deputies tried to use less-than-lethal force.

“It would be premature to release the other information at this time as the investigation is continuing,” Strain said.

SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

