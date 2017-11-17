Coroner identifies 70-year-old man found dead in Biloxi River

First responders retrieved a 70-year-old Biloxi man’s body from the Biloxi River of Friday after they received a call for help.
Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove said Charles Blandberg lived near the river on Doctor’s Lake Drive, and it is still unclear how Blandberg got in water and what happened leading up to his death.
Hargrove said first repsponders arrived to the scene to get Blandberg out of the water at 11:30 a.m.
Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney said a passerby found Blandberg in the water near Audubon River Trail. The area is east of Old Highway 67.
“A bystander saw the man in the water and went to help him but couldn’t get him out by himself, so he called us,” Boney said.
“He had expired by the time we got there.”
It wasn’t immediately clear if the man had a medical emergency or drowned. Hargrove said Blandberg’s body will be taken to Jackson for autopsy.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
