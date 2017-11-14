Harrison County

Gulfport council member’s daughter killed in crash near Dallas

By Jeff Clark

November 14, 2017 5:51 AM

A Gulfport woman was killed Monday during a vehicle crash near Dallas, Texas.

Gulfport Ward 7 Councilwoman Cara Lero-Pucheu took to Facebook on Monday night to say that her daughter, Sydney Elyse Pucheu, has died.

Sydney Pucheu was a recent graduate of the University of Mississippi. According to her Facebook page, she was employed by the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas.

While growing up in Gulfport, she was a soccer player and a member of the West Harrison High swim team.

Sydney Pucheu also had attended Northwood Christian Academy and was a member of the One Way youth group at Northwood Christian Center.

Survivors include her father, Jacques Pucheu, and her brothers, Jacob Pucheu and Jacques H. Pucheu.

The Sun Herald will have more on this story as information becomes available.

Robin Fitzgerald contributed to this report.

