Deputy shot with his own gun has resigned after an 8-year career

A Harrison County deputy whose shooting led to a futile manhunt and no proof to back up his claim has resigned, Sheriff Troy Peterson confirmed Wednesday.
The deputy’s name has not been released. He had been with the sheriff’s department for eight years, Peterson said.
He was shot in the upper right chest July 28 on a dirt road off Mississippi 605 and East Jordan Road, where he claimed he was shot by a middle-aged man driving a white, box-like pickup truck.
The deputy was placed on administrative leave and never returned to work, Peterson said.
The deputy resigned Sept. 1.
The sheriff’s department spent more than 100 man hours looking for a suspect to no avail, Peterson said.
