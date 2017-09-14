It was once home to condos and an amusement park. Is it the place for an oyster farm?

More Videos 2:05 'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief Pause 2:44 Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman 1:35 Ocean Springs pulled their building permit then stopped talking to them, couple says 1:29 Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 2:05 Sun Herald reporter Jeff Clark explains 'Why I Walk' 2:42 What you need to prepare for a hurricane 1:22 ABC News' '20/20' will feature inspirational Pascagoula doctor 4:01 T'Rod Daniels breaks down his big game as only T'Rod can 2:10 Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream 1:25 Buried treasure found in Gulfport Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Mississippi State's drone footage captures beauty of Deer Island Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann and Department of Marine Resources Executive Director Jamie Miller hold a press conference to share footage of Deer Island captured by Mississippi State University GSI and the Guice Agency that will be used for research and to promote tourism. Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann and Department of Marine Resources Executive Director Jamie Miller hold a press conference to share footage of Deer Island captured by Mississippi State University GSI and the Guice Agency that will be used for research and to promote tourism. Amanda McCoy Sun Herald

