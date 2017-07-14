Biloxi sues Overtime Sports over ticket sales revenue from C-USA tournament

The City of Biloxi has filed a lawsuit alleging Overtime Sports Management has not paid the city for its share of ticket sales to the recent Conference USA Baseball tournament games at MGM Park.
The lawsuit, filed in Harrison County Court, claims the city is owed $53,167.50.
The lawsuit includes a copy of an agreement in which Overtime Sports agreed to pay the city $2.50 per ticket sold for tournament games at MGM Park on May 24-28.
A total of 21,627 tickets were sold, the lawsuit says.
Overtime agreed to pay the city $2.50 per ticket for the first 15,344 tickets sold, and $1 per each additional ticket, with the city to receive its share no later than five business days after each game. A surcharge was added for payments made late, the document says.
The complaint includes a June 20 email to Tim Bennett, owner of Overtime and co-owner of the Shuckers, confirming the terms of the agreement. The email also says Overtime owed its share of concession sales and Spectra Food Services had not received its payment.
Bennett has been credited with helping to bring minor league baseball to Biloxi.
Bennett had held a press conference before the C-USA games, announcing a portion of ticket sales would benefit local charities. A few days before that June 20 email, Bennett gave about $18,000 to about a dozen charitable groups.
A summons issued by the Circuit Clerk’s Office on Wednesday gives Overtime 30 days to respond to the lawsuit from the date the lawsuit is delivered.
A lawsuit represents only one side of a complaint.
Meanwhile, Bennett has sued Biloxi Baseball LLC, the owner of the Shuckers, and managing member Ken Young. alleging they are interfering with his rights to market and schedule events at the stadium. Young has denied the claims and filed a counter claim.
SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.
