2 teens wanted after viral video shows woman being sexually assaulted, police say

Gulfport police need the public’s help to find two teenagers accused of kidnapping a woman and assaulting her on a live video posted to Facebook.
Police are looking for Ezzie Johnson, 17, and 19-year-old Haleigh Alexis Hudson, who are each wanted on charges of felony kidnapping. Hudson also faces a sexual assault charge, police say.
Officers at 11:46 p.m. Tuesday responded to a report of an assault on the 3100 block of 7th Avenue and learned a woman was sexually and physically assaulted on Facebook Live.
Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania said officers worked through the night and obtained warrants for Johnson and Hudson.
Johnson, who will be treated as an adult in this case, is accused of filming the video at Hudson’s home.
The victim is a 23-year-old woman. Papania said additional charges of abusing a vulnerable adult would apply if the victim is mentally handicapped.
He said he does expect arrests of additional perpetrators.
The viral video was removed from Facebook, but a copy of the video was posted Wednesday morning. It has gotten around 48,000 views on Facebook.
“I can’t help but be disturbed by the incredible numbers of shares and views of this crude and despicable event,” Papania said.
Papania addressed comments from the public about police taking too long to issue a statement on the case.
“Criminal acts require we properly investigate and collect evidence,” Papania said. “We will continue to work at the speed of proper police work. We will not work at the speed of Facebook.
“We videotape pain and suffering, then we share it and then we view it over and over.”
Papania thanked the community for calling police to give tips about the case.
“Our phones have rung off the hook with people trying to help us in this criminal investigation,” Papania said.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
