Second chlorine mishap at Gulfport waterpark sends 10 more to hospital

Two chlorine incidents at Gulf Islands Waterpark on Monday sent a total of 12 people to a hospital and 19 others were checked for complaints such as respiratory issues, Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt.
In the first incident, two of six people who complained at the waterpark off Interstate 10 just east of Canal Road wanted to be taken to a hospital Monday morning, he said.
Another 10 of 25 visitors with complaints were taken to a hospital Monday afternoon.
All of them were checked out by firefighters, American Medical Response ambulance crews and the park’s medical team, Beyerstedt said.
The morning incident involved “a chlorine bubble,” eyerstedt said.
“You know they inject chlorine in the the water and a bubble came through the system and got in the water and popped,” he said.
“When it popped, there was a strong chemical odor there, a momentary thing.”
Lifeguards realized the problem and stopped injecting chlorine, so there was no need for an evacuation, Beyerstedt said.
A contract maintenance crew came to make repairs on the chlorine system Monday afternoon.
“One of them turned the chlorine system on when it was not supposed to be turned on until the park had closed for the day,” Beyerstedt said.
A park spokesperson did not immediately return a phone call for comment.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
