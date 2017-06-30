He jumped into the Mississippi Sound after his boat caught fire, official says

A man was injured when his boat caught fire near the shore of the Mississippi Sound, but he jumped off the boat and was retrieved from the waters, Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney said.
Police shut down U.S. 90 at Lee Street at the fire chief’s request Friday evening so firefighters could hook hoses up to hydrants across the highway and run them across the highway. The highway was expected to re-open about 7 p.m.
The fire was reported about 6 p.m., Boney said. The cause wasn’t immediately known.
An American Medical Response ambulance met first responders at the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor to pick up the man and take him to a hospital.
Firefighters continued trying to put out the blaze.
Boney said the boat is believed to be a 40-foot fiberglass open-water vessel.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
