Dad built twin girls their own ‘low rider’ for Scrapin the Coast 2017

Rain, humidity and warm temperatures didn’t stop car enthusiasts and the curious from piling onto the campus of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center Saturday during Scrapin the Coast.
The annual car and truck show that claims to be the “south’s largest and premier car, truck and bike show” kicked off Friday, and a Scrapin event was held Saturday at the Coliseum.
There were low-riders and creepers and cruisers and rust buckets and, of course, scrapers.
Urban Dictionary defines a “scraper” as “a late ’80s to late ’90s General Motors-made (affordable) luxury car with rims so big (20-22”) that the tires rub the inside of the fender and frame.”
But that definition might be a bit narrow, judging by the varieties of makes and models on display Saturday that otherwise fit the definition of “scraper.”
There were Volkswagons, Cadilacs, Fords and even a Radio Flyer that were low to the ground with big scrapin-style wheels.
The Scrapin venue Saturday also was the place to buy goods and wares such as custom rims and car stereos.
For those who weren’t in the mood to buy items for their vehicles, there was also cologne, spinners and Scentsy products to be had.
Richie Thompson of Pensacola said he has been attending Scrapin the Coast for “several years.”
“It’s a fun time; we love it,” Thompson said.
Saturday marked the first time Thompson attended Scrapin as the father of twin baby girls. So, Thompson did what any good father would do — he built 14-month-old Raelynn and Realee their own “low rider.”
“It’s built out of an old Radio Flyer,” he said. “We took the flywheel off of a ‘57 Chevy and an old chain and put them on there — we just welded and put it together.
Thompson said he also had to make some last-minute adjustments to wagon.
“We took a pallet and put a roof on it on Thursday,” he said.
But the most important customization came a day before the car show.
“I just added the trunk on here so we would have a place to put our beer,” he said.
Scrapin the Coast concludes Sunday afternoon.
