Baby brown pelican chicks washing up on Pass Christian, Waveland beaches

Tropical Storm Cindy has washed baby brown pelicans off their nests on the barrier islands and ashore in Pass Christian and Waveland.
Alert people noticed the little guys on the beach and were holding them while wildlife rescue arrived on Thursday.
Alison Sharpe, with Wildlife Care and Rescue Center, found the four half-grown pelicans with swollen legs and ankles from having to paddle against winds and waves.
One has died and one will have to be euthanized because of the severity of its injuries, she said, but she is taking two for rehabilitation and asks that beach-goers stay alert for more.
There are hundreds of baby pelicans in nests on the Chandeleur Islands. So far, there are only the four chicks reported washed ashore, but she believes from past experience there will be more.
She said it is the height of the breeding season for the brown pelicans that nest in the Mangrove roots on the islands.
Sharpe said that during one of the hurricanes or tropical storms that has hit since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Wildlife Rescue wound up with many baby brown pelicans that washed ashore on Mississippi beaches.
These are fuzzy brown pelican chicks, Sharpe said. She said the ones that have been found, “were just sitting on the beach.”
Based on what happened last time, she speculates that waves washed over the nesting area on the Chandeleur Islands.
And when that happens, “they usually come in in large quantities.”
Workers at the Breton National Wildlife Refuge said a trip to the nesting area is planned for next week. It is a 45-minute boat ride from Venice, Louisiana.
Pelicans do not nest in Mississippi.
Sharpe said that the two surviving pelican chicks have leg injuries and have not eaten in awhile. They are not even old enough to fly, she said.
She is asking beach-watchers to report any young pelicans they find as soon as possible. If you find one, call WCRC at 228-669-2737.
She said if you put them in a box, do NOT tape their beaks shut. They will suffocate, she said.
For the two she has now, “it’s a race against time to save them,” she said. It was a long journey from the islands and, “they were too young to feed themselves.”
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
Comments