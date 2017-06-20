Harrison County

June 20, 2017 5:41 PM

Coast Guard plane makes emergency landing at Gulfport airport

By Anita Lee

calee@sunherald.com

Gulfport police and fire officials from the Combat Readiness Training Center responded to the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Tuesday after a U.S. Coast Guard aircraft had to make an emergency landing, the airport director said.

Clay Williams, director of the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, said the pilot called the airport from the air, saying there was smoke coming from the cockpit.

The plane landed without incident, Williams said.

A mechanic is checking to see what caused the smoke, and Williams said there is no visible damage.

Shelby Myers, a reporter at WXXV-TV, said the people on the plane were able to get off safely.

Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99

