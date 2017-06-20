Coast Guard plane makes emergency landing at Gulfport airport

Gulfport police and fire officials from the Combat Readiness Training Center responded to the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Tuesday after a U.S. Coast Guard aircraft had to make an emergency landing, the airport director said.
Clay Williams, director of the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, said the pilot called the airport from the air, saying there was smoke coming from the cockpit.
The plane landed without incident, Williams said.
A mechanic is checking to see what caused the smoke, and Williams said there is no visible damage.
Shelby Myers, a reporter at WXXV-TV, said the people on the plane were able to get off safely.
Reports that everyone is off the plane and safe. Original call said there was smoke inside the cockpit of a military C1-30 aircraft— Shelby Myers (@wxxvshelby) June 20, 2017
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
Comments