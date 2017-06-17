City ‘probably knocked lower than anyone’ after Katrina is looking good — and growing

Known for its picturesque harbor, beautiful sunsets and massive live oaks, Pass Christian is growing again. Pass Christian has had one of the highest percentages of change since the 2010 census. With a population of 4,600 in 2010, it has grown 24 percent with an influx of 1,100 new residents, Thursday, June 15, 2017. Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com