Sears is closing its doors at Edgewater Mall

The Sears store at Edgewater Mall is closing its doors for good, an employee confirmed on Tuesday.
The company informed employees today that the store will close sometime within the next few months. One employee, who asked to not be identified, said the store will likely close in September.
Sears is closing 72 stores across the country, according to a list published by Business Insider.
Sears opened in Edgewater Mall in August 1972. It had 50,000 square feet of selling space.
The company also had a storefront in downtown Gulfport that opened in 1939. The store relocated once to a new building within the city until it merged with the Edgewater Mall location in 1977.
Sears corporate officials could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.
Sun Herald digital producer Justin Mitchell contributed to this report.
