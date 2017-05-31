Petitions opposing Mississippi Aquarium grow

A petition opposing the Mississippi Aquarium under construction in Gulfport has almost doubled the number of signatures it has collected in the past year.
The Care2 petition asks the Gulfport Redevelopment Commission to keep dolphins out of the $93 million aquarium. It had 176,000 signatures on Wednesday morning. A second petition, also started by former Marine Life trainer Kelly McNab Williams, asks Gov. Phil Bryant not to use BP restoration money to build the aquarium. It had 157,000 signatures.
“The Mississippi Gulf Coast has amazing wild dolphin pods and great opportunities for tourists to see them in their natural habitat,” Williams wrote on the petition and likened the aquarium to a dolphin prison.
“But dolphins aren't meant to be in captivity. They die from stress-related sicknesses, they fight with other dolphins, and they are forced to perform behaviors they would never exhibit in the wild. Entertainment for tourists doesn't justify their unnatural treatment.”
Last year, when contacted about the petition, Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes said far more people support the aquarium than oppose it.
