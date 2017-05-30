Biloxi Council will vote on their own salaries and decided not to lease the former Beauvoir Elementary for a homeless center and shelter. From left are David Fayard, Kenny Glavan, Paul Tisdale, Robert Deming III and Dixie Newman. Not in the picture and seated at right are Felix Gines and George Lawrence.
Harrison County

May 30, 2017 3:23 PM

Biloxi Council vote goes against lease for homeless center

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

Biloxi

The city council rejected Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich’s idea of leasing the former Beauvoir school now and deciding later whether to go ahead and open a homeless center and shelter.

The vote was 3-3 Tuesday, with council members Paul Tisdale, Kenny Glavan and Felix Gines voting for leasing the vacant school for $10 a year while also looking at other potential sites.

Council members Dixie Newman, George Lawrence and Robert Deming III voted against the lease and Councilman David Fayard was absent.

“Failed,” Gines said after the vote, but Deming had another take on the vote.

“It means we didn’t approve this lease,” Deming said. “This lease failed, not the idea.”

Gilich said he wanted to get the property in West Biloxi under contract to make sure the school board doesn’t vote to tear down the buildings.

“All this does is enable a location,” he said. He told the council members no money will be spent unless they approved it.

“I’m not convinced that Beauvoir location is the right location,” said Glavan.

“This to me is not a function of a city,” said Lawrence, who also had concerns about the finances. “Nobody has a clue what this is going to cost.”

“I don’t want to slam the door on the idea,” said Council President Dixie Newman. What she does want is a business proposal on how the center will operate and what it will cost, she said, and that can be done without a lease, she told Gilich.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, The council likely will set their own salaries and the mayor’s for the next four years.

The council typically increases the salaries before being sworn into office for the next four years. The proposal is for the mayor’s salary to increase to $117,000 a year, up from $115,898.19. Council members would be paid $32,000, up from $29,648.37, with the council president receiving an additional $300 a month.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda are:

▪  Gilich will recognize Keesler Air Force Base Commander Col. Michele Edmondson as a “Biloxian For Life.” She will leave this week for her new assignment at the Pentagon.

▪  The council will be asked to award contract for dredging to remove sediment from Back Bay canals to low bidder J.E. Borries Inc. for $711,463

▪  A resolution hiring Swetman Security Service to provide security for Municipal Court of Biloxi

Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH

