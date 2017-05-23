Biloxi firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on The Point on Tuesday morning.
Harrison County

May 23, 2017

Two people tried to put out fire near Casino Row before firefighters showed up

By Robin Fitzgerald

Biloxi

Two people tried to fight a fire at a two-story residence near Casino Row, but fled after suffering from smoke inhalation, Fire Chief Joe Boney said.

The Biloxi Fire Department responded to the fire Tuesday morning near Maple and First streets on The Point on Tuesday .

The neighborhood is just north of Harrah’s Gulf Coast.

Firefighters quenched the fire, but were working to put out hot spots later in the morning, Boney said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined but is under investigation, he said.

