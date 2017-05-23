Two people tried to put out fire near Casino Row before firefighters showed up

Two people tried to fight a fire at a two-story residence near Casino Row, but fled after suffering from smoke inhalation, Fire Chief Joe Boney said.
The Biloxi Fire Department responded to the fire Tuesday morning near Maple and First streets on The Point on Tuesday .
The neighborhood is just north of Harrah’s Gulf Coast.
Firefighters quenched the fire, but were working to put out hot spots later in the morning, Boney said.
The cause of the fire has not been determined but is under investigation, he said.
Check back at SunHerald.com for details.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments