Fire consumes large garage, wood shop, numerous vehicles

Firefighters worked overnight to put out a blaze in Lizana that destroyed a garage with a large number of vehicles, a woodworking shop and a camper.
Homeowners at the residence on Saucier-Lizana Road woke up during the night and discovered the fire, Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said. They called for help about 12:30 a.m. Friday.
In the garage were five cars, several all-terrain vehicles, a boat and tractor, Sullivan said. The fire spread to a woodworking shop and a camper parked next to the shop.
Firefighters worked throughout the night to put out the blaze. The Harrison County Road Department brought in heavy equipment to help firefighters reach hot spots when parts of the building collapsed, Sullivan said.
Investigators are trying to determine the cause, which is believed to be accidental, he said.
No injuries were reported.
Six fire trucks and 18 firefighters responded from Lizana, Saucier and McHenry, along with the Harrison County Fire Service. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department sent deputies to the scene. American Medical Response ambulance service also responded.
