Kitten’s rescue puts face of kindness on National Police Week

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:02 Woman describes stage-four tumor Pause 2:43 Train collides with a truck stuck on the railroad tracks in Biloxi 1:30 Take a look at sharks found in the Gulf of Mexico 2:32 Four-time cancer survivor: 'Treasure each and every day' 1:39 Mississippi Aquarium plans unveiled a ceremony in Gulfport 1:25 Mike Favre clinches nomination for mayor 0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 0:54 Tips on how to stay fit after retirement 1:37 Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Gulfport police patrolman Mike Hauler was photographed picking up a kitten in the middle of the road after it had been hit by a car. Hauler was turning around to pick up the kitten when it was hit by a car. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Gulfport police patrolman Mike Hauler was photographed picking up a kitten in the middle of the road after it had been hit by a car. Hauler was turning around to pick up the kitten when it was hit by a car. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com