Sand on the highway? FoFo has a plan for that

Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich did a show-and-tell Wednesday at the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce’s Breakfast with the Mayor, showing photos of the seawall and telling how science could keep sand from blowing on Beach Boulevard.
“It’s easy. Lower the profile,” he said.
The littoral drift of sand from east to west and the strong winds that blow on the Coast combine to move the sand from the beach to the adjacent road, Gilich said.
Sand covers all but two of the nine steps of the seawall in places. He proposes lowering the level of the man-made sand beach to uncover four steps. That would still maintain a wide beach, he said, but would keep the sand where it belongs and not piling up on U.S. 90 every windy day.
The counties maintain the beach and Gilich calculates they spend $1 million a year just for sand replenishment, in addition to the expense of equipment and manpower to scoop up and carry the sand off the road.
Exposing more of the seawall also would be an opportunity to widen the concrete walkway for locals and tourists, Gilich told the crowd who came to hear his report at Edgewater Mall.
“As a kid I never saw sand on the highway,” said Gilich, who has made it his mission to return the best of what was Old Biloxi.
According to a Biloxi Chamber report, the seawall was built in 1927 to protect the Coast from the eroding effects of hurricanes. Sand was dredged in 1950 from the Mississippi Sound to create the man-made beach as additional protection from hurricanes, and had the added bonus for tourism.
A 2007 FEMA report said the seawall survived Hurricane Katrina in 2005 with little damage.
“The structural purpose of the seawall is to protect the coastal roads from erosion,” the report said. “The walls were very successful in accomplishing this purpose.”
Gilich agrees. “It’s not moving. It’s solid,” he said. But the sand isn’t.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments