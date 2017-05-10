D’Iberville goes shopping for more business

Rusty Quave is the longest-serving mayor in South Mississippi with the biggest ideas of how he can continue to grow the small city into even more of a business powerhouse.
“If you don’t go after business, it’s not going to come knocking on the door,” he said Wednesday after delivering his State of the City address at Scarlet Pearl Casino.
During the speech he announced that D’Iberville is getting two new luxury auto dealerships — Mandal’s BMW opening May 22 and an Infinity dealership at Ray Brandt. Also coming to the city are new parks, a new website and a Popeyes restaurant, which will be built next to McDonald’s on D’Iberville Boulevard.
Quave said he also envisions a business park with aqua culture as one of the industries, and he and Councilman Randall Pelous have gone out and talked to companies, including Golden Corral, about opening a location in D’Iberville.
The city still has a vision of transforming its downtown into a French market complex and is planning to meet soon with developers, he said.
When Scarlet Pearl opened in D’Iberville, the city created what Quave said is “one of the prettiest off ramps in the state” at I-110 and Rodriguez Street. He directed city crews to power wash the roads that were dirty around the exit and paint. Quave said he’s now talking with Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich about pressure washing more of I-10 and some of the overpasses.
Quave became mayor 24 years ago in 1993. Eric Lightner, his nominee on the D’Iberville Planning Commission, has served just as long, Quave said. Since they went to work on the city’s economic development, D’Iberville’s retail industry boomed with the construction of Lakeview shopping centers on Sangani Boulevard and The Promenade.
Now Quave said city officials are watching internet shopping trends to determine the impact on the city.
“We’re trying to put a figure on it,” Quave said.
The city also is feeling the pinch of competition. When sales tax revenue dropped $50,000, he said they went into “emergency mode,” and determined the drop was due in part to two Wal-Mart Neighborhood Markets opening nearby in Biloxi and Ocean Springs. Quave talked to the manager of the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market in D’Iberville and after the initial exodus, he said shoppers have returned.
“That money has come back to us,” Quave said.
He admits he’s unsure how the trend of closing retail stores will affect Gulf Coast Galleria, proposed to be built on I-10 directly south of The Promenade.
“We’re probably two years behind right now,” he said of the development. Plans have changed from an enclosed mall to an open shopping center, and he said there still is a $96 million tourism tax incentive attached to the project.
D’Iberville now owns the former Mandal dealership, just down from City Hall, acquired in an elaborate land swap. The original plan called for moving the city’s public works department there, but Quave and Pelous said they are looking at whether that is the best purpose and if the city can make some money on the building and site.
Quave also touted the Highway 15 Sports Complex as a place for local teams and as a revenue source. The $9 million complex of softball, baseball, soccer and football fields will open in a few weeks, he said, and was built without any tax increase. Water and sewer service was installed in the area during construction, making the area ready for three large subdivisions Quave said he sees being built there.
Other recreational facilities also are on the way. New paths at Tchoutacabouffa Riverside Park are nearly complete and City Manager Clay Jones said the city will go out for a request for proposals for someone to provide kayak rentals.
“The vision and goal for that area is ecotourism,” Jones said. It was developed in cooperation with Land Trust and with tidelands funds and he said, “We’re very intent on keeping its natural habitat.”
Quave said the area under I-110 now has parking for 100 cars and a handicapped accessible lift will be installed to help people get into their boats.
Results from last week’s primary election put the mayor and all five council members for another term and Quave said, “We must have done a good job the last four years because the voters really showed it.”
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
