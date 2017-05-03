Police investigating after body found in Gulfport apartment

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:03 Pass Christian detective solving Katrina mysteries Pause 2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 1:49 Myles Brennan says he's ready to fight for LSU starting QB spot 1:07 New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style 1:44 Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 0:46 Ocean Springs 1st grader decided to help a friend 1:39 New SSC football coach Jeff Jordan starts spring training 1:42 Wind, sand and rising water bring weather risk Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Gulfport Police spokesman Sgt. Josh Bromen gives all available details on a suspicious death at Legacy at Gulf Pointe apartments on Lindh Road. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com