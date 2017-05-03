Police investigating after body found in Gulfport apartment

Gulfport police and Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove are investigating what police are calling a suspicious death at an apartment complex on Lindh Road.
A body was found inside an upstairs unit at the Legacy at Gulf Pointe apartments Wednesday afternoon, Gulfport Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
Bromen said police are not releasing any information about the victim, including gender, until Hargrove has notified next of kin.
Residents in neighboring units huddled on their porches as police officers and investigators interviewed residents and waited on the coroner to finish his examination in the second-floor apartment.
Police went to the apartment after police received a 911 call. Bromen said the conversation with Gulfport dispatch indicated a crime might have occurred.
