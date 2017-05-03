One person killed in overnight house fire in Gulfport

Gulfport fire investigators are working to determine what caused an early morning house fire on Locust Hill Drive in Gulfport.
Gulfport Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt said one person died in the fire.
“The call came in about a house fire around 2:30 a.m.,” Beyerstedt said. “We were told there may have been three people trapped inside the house.”
He said the second floor of the home was fully involved in flames when first responders arrived.
“They entered through the back door and found a person deceased upstairs,” Beyerstedt said. “The other two people were not in the house at the time of the fire.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
“The investigation is going to take a while because of how badly the home was damaged,” he said.
The state fire marshal and Gulfport police are assisting with the investigation.
Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove has not released the name of the deceased.
