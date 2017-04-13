Former Biloxi Mayor Danny Guice dies

Former Biloxi Mayor Daniel “Danny” Guice died Thursday at age 93.
Guice was a former state legislator, a three-term mayor of Biloxi from 1961 to 1969 and a former county court judge.
“Danny Guice was a beloved individual,” said Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich. “He was a benevolent leader who made this city proud. Our prayers are with his family today.”
Vincent Creel, Biloxi’s public affairs manager, said Guice was mayor during some turbulent times in the city, such as the unrest in the 1960s and the devastation of Hurricane Camille in 1969.
“He led in such a manner that he remained a beloved individual for his entire life,” Creel said.
Guice frequently attended city events. “Just yesterday he called to make reservations for the outstanding citizens luncheon,” Creel said.
