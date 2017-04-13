Harrison County

April 13, 2017 4:59 PM

Biloxi considers making Vieux Marche 2-way again

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

After years of talking about it, Biloxi is ready to kick in $50,000 to study making Howard Avenue through Vieux Marche two-way again and create a plan for restoring the economic energy of the downtown.

The historic buildings in Vieux Marche remain but the once-thriving business district there disappeared long before Hurricane Katrina.

The $50,000 will fund a $31,200 study by Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District to create a Biloxi Downtown Restoration Plan. The non-profit group will look at the area from I-110 on the west to Lee Street on the East, and from the waterfront to Division Street and expects the project will take four months.

Restoring Howard Avenue to two-way traffic from Reynoir to Lameuse streets is a top priority in Phase I of the plan.

The group will review the many studies and plans previously proposed for the downtown. Goals, objectives and priorities through the year 2022 will consider:

▪  Loan and grant opportunities

▪  Acquisition of blighted properties

▪  Incentives for private property owners to invest in restoration and redevelopment

▪  Residential and commercial growth

▪  Walkability

▪  Public space, recreational and community facilities,

▪  STEM training and high-tech production facilities

▪  Tourism

Specific goals, objectives and priorities will be presented during a public meeting, according to the agreement the Biloxi Council will be asked to approve at Tuesday’s meeting at 1:30 p.m. at City Hall. The agreement says the recommendations will allow the mayor and council to prioritize where and when best to make the investments in the downtown and establish a short-term and long-term plan.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda are items concerning closing railroad crossings in the city, building a new entrance to Keesler Air Force Base and using a Tidelands grant for improvements at Hiller Park.

Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Good Samaritan helps woman battling cancer get to her doctors' appointments

Good Samaritan helps woman battling cancer get to her doctors' appointments 2:19

Good Samaritan helps woman battling cancer get to her doctors' appointments
Fan video shows Lil Boosie being pepper sprayed 0:34

Fan video shows Lil Boosie being pepper sprayed
Biloxi Black Beach Weekend 1:42

Biloxi Black Beach Weekend

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos