Biloxi considers making Vieux Marche 2-way again

After years of talking about it, Biloxi is ready to kick in $50,000 to study making Howard Avenue through Vieux Marche two-way again and create a plan for restoring the economic energy of the downtown.
The historic buildings in Vieux Marche remain but the once-thriving business district there disappeared long before Hurricane Katrina.
The $50,000 will fund a $31,200 study by Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District to create a Biloxi Downtown Restoration Plan. The non-profit group will look at the area from I-110 on the west to Lee Street on the East, and from the waterfront to Division Street and expects the project will take four months.
Restoring Howard Avenue to two-way traffic from Reynoir to Lameuse streets is a top priority in Phase I of the plan.
The group will review the many studies and plans previously proposed for the downtown. Goals, objectives and priorities through the year 2022 will consider:
▪ Loan and grant opportunities
▪ Acquisition of blighted properties
▪ Incentives for private property owners to invest in restoration and redevelopment
▪ Residential and commercial growth
▪ Walkability
▪ Public space, recreational and community facilities,
▪ STEM training and high-tech production facilities
▪ Tourism
Specific goals, objectives and priorities will be presented during a public meeting, according to the agreement the Biloxi Council will be asked to approve at Tuesday’s meeting at 1:30 p.m. at City Hall. The agreement says the recommendations will allow the mayor and council to prioritize where and when best to make the investments in the downtown and establish a short-term and long-term plan.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda are items concerning closing railroad crossings in the city, building a new entrance to Keesler Air Force Base and using a Tidelands grant for improvements at Hiller Park.
