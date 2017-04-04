John Harrison winging his way to Gulfport on Angel Flight

John Harrison Doucet is headed home Tuesday to the family, friends and Gulf waters he loves after miraculously surviving an electrical shock that burned him to the bone.
The 20-year-old sailor’s tight-knit family thought several times they would lose him, but he has pulled through at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga.
He was to be accompanied by one family member on a nonprofit Angel Flight into Gulfport. Mississippi pilot Jeff Wall of Angel Flight Soars, based at the Dekalb-Peachtree Airport in Georgia, will be flying the plane.
“He’s very excited to be coming home,” said Bernadette Darnell, Angel Flight Soar’s director of operations, who has talked with the family. This will be Angel Flight’s 40th flight for the family while John Harrison has been in Augusta.
His parents have remained by his side, with siblings and others flying in for visits that have lifted his spirits tremendously. Wall rearranged his schedule so he could be the one to fly John Harrison home today, Darnell said. Angel Flight pilots donate their time and planes for medical missions.
John Harrison will have a brief respite from treatment before returning to JMS to be fitted for prosthetic limbs. His right arm and both legs had to be amputated because of the injuries he sustained when a line from his sailboat came into contact with an overhead power line at the Gulfport Yacht Club while he had his hand on the boat’s trailer as he parked it.
