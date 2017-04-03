Former Biloxi councilman, county Justice Court judge passes away

Roy Mattina Sr., a former Biloxi councilman and Justice Court judge, passed away Saturday at age 92.
Mattina was the last living member of the Biloxi council that inaugurated the city’s mayor-council form of government, from 1981-1985, after the city switched from a commissioner form of government. He was a proud Italian-American and small businessman.
“We had some political differences, obviously, but we represented the same area and the same people,” said Dianne Harenski, whom Mattina defeated to win the seat in 1981, only to be beaten four years later by Harenski.
“I think he did some good. He was on the first council. They started writing the rules of the mayor-council form of government.”
Mattina left behind four children, 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. His wife of 59 years, Ursula M. Mattina, died in 2005.
In addition to his public duties, Mattina also was involved in civic activities. He was active in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, AMVETS, Biloxi Elks and the Italian-American Society.
As a young man, Mattina served in the U.S. Navy and was recognized as a top salesman for Ford Motor Co. He held other positions as a salesman and ran Roy’s News & Tobacco Store.
