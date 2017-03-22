Harrison County

March 22, 2017 8:37 AM

Fire chief says when sleeping teen awoke, his house was ablaze

By Jeff Clark

Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said a 13-year-old boy was sleeping when he awoke to an early Wednesday morning house fire in Gulfport.

Sullivan said the fire broke out in a home on Landon Road near the intersection of Allen Road shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

“We received a 911 call that said a teen was in the house but the smoke woke him up,” Sullivan said. “No injuries were reported in the fire.”

First responders from Harrison County, Lizana, Cuevas, Pass Christian and Gulfport responded to the fire. Sullivan said two dogs also safely escaped the blaze.

“There was some heavy damage to the house,” he said. “We are investigating it to determine where it started and how it happened.”

