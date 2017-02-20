Road crews called out for late-night cleanup on Saucier-Lizana Road

A section of Saucier-Lizana Road was closed temporarily for the cleanup of vegetable oil that mysteriously was left on the rural road, resulting in a crash.
A car that came around a corner about 10 p.m. Sunday slid on the oily road and struck an embankment, a sign and a pole, Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said.
The driver was not injured but the car was damaged, he said.
“I hear that sometimes people travel with vegetable oil for cooking, frying a turkey or for industrial purposes,” Sullivan said.
“Right now we’re trying to figure out where the vegetable oil came from, but we may never know.”
The car was traveling on Saucier-Lizana near Old Highway 49.
The Saucier Fire and Harrison County Fire Service responded to the scene, Sullivan said.
The Harrison County Road Department also responded with sand and equipment. It took about two hours to clean 200 yards of roadway, he said.
