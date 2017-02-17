Coast Muslims stay away from politics, but worry about Trump

2:06 Elementary kids practice their rock moves before singing with Foreigner Pause

2:31 Gulfport Muslims denounce radicalism

0:57 This video convinced a jury that man did not leave cocaine in Wal-Mart training room.

2:02 Coast Muslims want terrorists kept out but without religious discrimination

1:52 Biloxi remembers Jerry O'Keefe

3:45 Sun Herald reporter displays mad hoop skills

2:25 Jerry O'Keefe awarded Congressional Gold Medal

1:39 Owlets make their debut at Pascagoula River Audubon Center

2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM