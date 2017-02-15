Superstar country band named headliner for Bicentennial Celebration

A band with strong ties to South Mississippi will be headlining a party thrown by Gov. Phil Bryant to celebrate the state’s 200th anniversary.
Bryant on Tuesday named The Band Perry as the headline act for the 2017 Governor’s Bicentennial Celebration South Concert on April 1 at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport.
The Perry siblings — Kimberly, Reid and Neil — were born in Madison, but moved to the Mobile area where they began their music careers.
The band’s debut album, “The Band Perry,” which was released in 2010, included the hits “If I Die Young” and “Postcards From Paris.” The album “Pioneer” followed in 2013.
The band will be releasing its third album “My Bad Imagination” sometime in 2017. It will be the band’s first straight-forward pop album.
The Perrys have family members on the Coast.
“We have tons of family in the area — our grandparents live in Gulfport,” Neil Perry said in a previous interview with the Sun Herald. “It’s the area where music got started for us.”
The Band Perry last played a show in South Mississippi in June 2016 when they played at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino.
Bryant said a Gulfport native and member of the Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame also will perform at the bicentennial show.
Jaimoe, who is a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, will bring Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band to perform during the April 1 celebration. On Thursday, Jaimoe will be in Jackson where he will receive the Governor’s Arts Award from Bryant.
Other acts scheduled to perform at the celebration include Tupelo native Paul Thorn and “We Are Mississippi” featuring Vasti Jackson.
The April 1 concert will be free, but a ticket will be required for admission. More information can be found at http://ms200south.org/
