Guess who’s singing with Foreigner at the Hard Rock Live?

And the wait is finally over.
The Pass Road Elementary School Singers will be singing with the rock band Foreigner at the Hard Rock Live in Biloxi on Saturday, Feb. 18. The choir will join the band for on their multi-platinum hit “I Want to Know What Love Is.”
The choir is under the direction of Diane Rush.
The school competed against the Singing Knights of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School in Long Beach. The competition was very close, but in the end, Pass Road Elementary edged out the Singing Knights by a few hundred votes.
“Thanks to both schools for submitting two wonderful entries,” said Sun Herald Digital Producer Regina Zilbermints. “We are excited to promote contests like this and we hope all the students involved continue singing.”
The winning school will also receive $500 for its music program. Last year’s winner was the Ocean Springs Upper Elementary School Show Choir.
Tickets to the show start at $50 and are available at Ticketmaster.com. There are about 200 tickets remaining for the show.
