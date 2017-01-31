Large woods fire creeping toward I-10

Harrison County Fire Services are battling a large woods fire north of Long Beach that is spreading toward Interstate 10.
Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said units responded to the blaze about 7 p.m. just north of 28th Street and south of I-10.
Sullivan said the fire doesn’t pose a risk to any homes but does pose a risk to the heavily travelled I-10.
“There aren’t many structures in the area, so we’re not really worried about homes right now,” Sullivan said. “But what we are worried about is as it moves north, it gets closer to the interstate.”
He said the fire is consuming a “large number” of acreage but couldn’t give a precise estimate of how much.
Harrison County fire crews are working with the Mississippi Forestry Commission to extinguish the blaze before it begins to threaten traffic on the interstate.
Comments