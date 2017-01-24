Longtime attorney Clare Sekul Hornsby dies

Clare Sekul Hornsby, a prominent Biloxi attorney, has died.
She was 95.
Hornsby was a graduate of Ole Miss School of Law in 1945, the only woman in her class. She spent more than 60 years practicing law and was a partner at Sekul, Hornsby, Tisdale in Biloxi.
She is the aunt of Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich and administered his oath of office in 2015.
Hornsby file
Who: Clare Sekul Hornsby.
Profession: Lawyer since May 28, 1945. Partner, Sekul Hornsby Tisdale, Howard Avenue, Biloxi.
Education: Biloxi High School, Perkinston Junior College, Ole Miss, undergraduate and law school.
Family: Married to the late Warren Hornsby 51 years. Children: W. Fred Hornsby; Clare "Susie" Bass; Warren Hornsby Jr.; Jasna Yenewine. Nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild.
