Ammo detonates in garage fire, blasting flames that engulf Gulfport home

Five people inside a large home in Swan Lake Estates escaped after they noticed a fire that detonated ammunition and spread through the attic, destroying the two-story home.
No one was injured in the Sunday afternoon fire on North White Swan Drive near Overlook Drive. The neighborhood is east of the intersection of U.S. 49 and Mississippi 53.
The people who were inside the brick home discovered a fire in the garage, Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said.
“They were able to get out but ammunition in the garage detonated and the fire grew rapidly,” he said. “The fire got in the attic and went through the rest of the house,” he said.
It was a dangerous situation when firefighters arrived, Sullivan said.
“The Gulfport Fire Department was the first to arrive, and they did an excellent job in keeping the fire contained to the one house,” he said.
Harrison County Fire Service, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and American Medical Response also responded.
Sullivan said the fire started about 4 p.m.
The cause will be investigated, he said.
Comments