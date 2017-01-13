Rescue team en route to help manatee stranded in Biloxi River

A rescue team is heading to South Mississippi to help a lost manatee find its way back to the Gulf of Mexico.
Dr. Moby Solangi with the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, said the institute was notified a few days ago that a manatee was stranded in the Back Bay near the Biloxi River.
IMMS notified Sea World’s animal rescue team, which is sending a team from Florida and Alabama to extract the sea mammal and return it to the Gulf. Solangi said mantees fall under the protection of the U.S. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Solangi said IMMS sent out a vet and two others from the institute to help with the extraction.
In the winter time, Solangi said, manatees like warm water, so they swim toward that. They are attracted to power plants near bodies of water and the Mississippi Power’s Plant Watson is right on the Biloxi River.
It is unclear at this time if the animal is in distress.
Manatees are not uncommon sights in South Mississippi.
In November, a fisherman casting his line on the west Pascagoula River spotted an 8- to 10-foot manatee.
In June 2016, three manatees were spotted on the Pascagoula River in Moss Point, seen by children attending a summer camp at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center.
