More people report becoming ill after eating at Captain Al’s

Dozens more people reported they also became ill after eating at Captain Al’s Steak & Shrimp in Gulfport before and after Christmas.
Mississippi Department of Health confirmed Tuesday to the Sun Herald that the restaurant at 11268 Lorraine Road in Gulfport was closed Jan. 3. That came after the agency received about 40 complaints from people who said they were suffering from diarrhea and severe abdominal pain after eating at the restaurant.
Immediately after the Sun Herald posted the report, people started calling, emailing and commenting on the Sun Herald Facebook page, linking their symptoms to the restaurant.
“It was eight days of pure gastrointestinal hell,” one commenter said.
Others said they’ve still got problems more than two weeks after eating at the restaurant.
“I haven’t been this sick since I was a child,” said Carla Farmer, who ate at the restaurant on Dec. 19 and became ill the next day. She ordered crab salad and Salisbury steak, the same foods others who got sick reported eating.
Farmer said she is most angered by the notice on the restaurant door that Captain Al’s is closed for a remodeling and asks why the owners would post such a thing when their customers became so violently ill.
The problems began around Dec. 17, according to customers who contacted the Sun Herald, and continued through Dec. 30.
Randall Rogers said on Dec. 19 he had the restaurant’s famous crab salad with ranch dressing and steak. A day later, he drove to his family’s house in Nashville for the holidays and said, “My family ended up taking me to the hospital I was so bad off.”
He was treated at the emergency room for food poisoning and was given antibiotics and three bags of intravenous fluid because he had become so dehydrated. None of the 14 people who were with him for more than a week got sick. “Just me,” he said. “It was the worst Christmas and New Year’s of my life.”
Rogers said he ate at Captain Al’s a week before and everything was fine. But he doesn’t plan to return. “As good as the food has been in the past, I can’t do it,” he said.
A woman said she reported to the restaurant that she and her husband had gotten sick after eating there with her family and received “no apology, no accountability” from the person she spoke to.
Another woman said that her friend repeatedly went to the ER over the past two weeks thinking she was having a gallbladder attack or heart attack. Her friend never suspected it may have been the crab salad she ate at Captain Al’s, she said.
Those who ate at the restaurant are asking the Health Department to release what type of food poisoning it was that made them sick. A pregnant woman said some types of food bacteria are dangerous and can cause miscarriage and birth defects. “I need to call my doctor back and tell him it was never a stomach virus but food poisoning,” she said.
Loyal customers defended Captain Al’s on social media and said the restaurant is always clean and the food good.
“Stuff happens — even to good business,” one commenter said. “Look at Blue Bell, they had a scare … still good ice cream that people love.”
