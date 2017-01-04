Dog dies in Tuesday night Gulfport house fire

A fire that burned a Gulfport home Tuesday night is under investigation.
Gulfport Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Henderson said a fire broke out in a home around 11 p.m. Tuesday. The home was located on Boardman Boulevard in Gulfport.
Henderson said the fire was heavily involved in the kitchen, hall and attic areas. Two people were evacuated from the home and were not injured. A dog inside the house died in the fire.
No rescue workers were injured.
Henderson said it took about 10 minutes for 17 firefighters to extinguish the blaze. The home suffered extensive damage from the heat and smoke.
