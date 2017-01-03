Harrison County

January 3, 2017 4:36 PM

Sewage leak forces beach closure

By Regina Zilbermints

A sewage leak caused by electrical failures at a lift station caused officials to close a section of beach in Long Beach.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality issued the preemptive close Tuesday for the section of beach from South Lang Avenue to Runnels Avenue.

Officials advised residents to not enter the water or consume any seafood collected from these nearshore waters until further notice.

The city has repaired the lift station near South Island View Avenue.

