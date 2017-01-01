One wounded in New Year’s Day shooting in Pass Christian

Daylight had barely broken on the first day of the 2017 when Pass Christian police say one person was wounded after being shot in the chest.
Pass Christian Police Chief Tim Hendricks said the shooting happened around 6 a.m. Sunday at a house in Lynn Circle.
“One person was injured in the shooting and the person was taken to an area hospital,” Hendricks said.
The victim is believed to have required surgery to treat the gunshot wound, Hendricks said.
No arrests have yet been made.
“This is an active investigation and we are working on all of our leads at the moment,” he said.
The Sun Herald will update this story as information becomes available.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments