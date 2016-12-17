John Harrison is getting stronger every single day, his parents say

It’s been more than three months since Gulfport sailor John Harrison Doucet arrived at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia, and his parents said on Saturday he is getting stronger every single day.
Doucet, 20, is recovering from a Sept. 18 accident at the Gulfport Yacht Club that required doctors to amputate his legs and one arm. He had been shocked by high-tension power lines when his sailboat’s mast cable made contact with the overhead lines.
His parents emailed the following update:
“John Harrison Doucet is getting stronger everyday, but his recovery has been very challenging.
“The week of Thanksgiving, John Harrison took a horrible turn for the worse. It was very scary. His doctors drained 4 to 5 gallons of fluid off of his chest cavity. He was put back on ventilator and also kidney dialysis. He was fighting off multiple infections and his body was shutting down.
“Through much prayer and the attention of his doctors, nurses, and staff at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center, he fought through it and now is currently infection free and as of today, off of the dialysis machine. He is still needing help with his oxygen levels so he is still ‘on the trach,’ but they are trying to ween him off of it.
“John Harrison is regaining awareness of his surrounding, it is sometimes good, but also sometimes very sad - but he is very happy to be here! He is working each day with physical therapy for movement in his left arm and the rest of his body. It is a slow, painful recovery process for John Harrison, but he continues to fight as hard as he can to get better each day.
“His second round of skin graphs have taken well. We are so proud of him! We love you all so much. We know we have great love, prayers, and support!”
