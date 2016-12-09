Harrison County

December 9, 2016 10:04 AM

Crawfish Fest 2017 to get back to roots as country music festival

By Jeff Clark

Biloxi

Organizers of the 25th annual Crawfish Music Festival are taking the festival back to its roots — its country music roots — when it returns to the grounds of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum April 21-30.

The 2017 festival features new country sensations like Drake White and Chase Rice, as well as classic stars like Joe Diffie and Trace Adkins.

The Crawfish Music Festival has featured Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Jason Aldean and Kelsea Ballerini in the past.

The festival will include live music, midway rides, craft beer and a crawfish cooking contest. The 2017 Crawfish Festival is presented by Coca-Cola, Island View Casino and Budweiser.

Here is the 2017 lineup so far. Festival organizers have not finalized the details for Friday, April 21.

Saturday, April 22

Chase Rice

Sunday, April 23

Kane Brown and William Michael Morgan

Friday, April 28

Joe Diffie and Mark Chestnutt

Saturday, April 29

Trace Adkins with Drake White & The Big Fire

Sunday, April 30

JJ Grey and Mofro

