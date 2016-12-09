Crawfish Fest 2017 to get back to roots as country music festival

Organizers of the 25th annual Crawfish Music Festival are taking the festival back to its roots — its country music roots — when it returns to the grounds of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum April 21-30.
The 2017 festival features new country sensations like Drake White and Chase Rice, as well as classic stars like Joe Diffie and Trace Adkins.
The Crawfish Music Festival has featured Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Jason Aldean and Kelsea Ballerini in the past.
The festival will include live music, midway rides, craft beer and a crawfish cooking contest. The 2017 Crawfish Festival is presented by Coca-Cola, Island View Casino and Budweiser.
Here is the 2017 lineup so far. Festival organizers have not finalized the details for Friday, April 21.
Saturday, April 22
Chase Rice
Sunday, April 23
Kane Brown and William Michael Morgan
Friday, April 28
Joe Diffie and Mark Chestnutt
Saturday, April 29
Trace Adkins with Drake White & The Big Fire
Sunday, April 30
JJ Grey and Mofro
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments