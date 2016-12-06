‘What are we breathing?’ East Biloxi residents ask council

Adults and children from East Biloxi brought protest signs and complaints to Tuesday’s Biloxi Council meeting and said they’ve had enough of the health problems, the damaged vehicles and other issues they are facing because all the streets in their part of the city are torn up.
“Take responsibility,” and “What are we breathing?” read the signs, held where the mayor and council could see them throughout the meeting.
The residents’ ire was fueled by the heavy rains over the weekend that flooded the streets, most of which are dirt roads.
The city is in the middle of a $355 million infrastructure project to replace or repair the infrastructure that went under water during Hurricane Katrina 11 years ago.
“We’ve been doing it two and a half years, no progress,” Councilman Felix Gines said of the project north of the railroad tracks.
The work has been moving since Walt Rody took over as project manager, Gines said, also apologizing for the city hiring what he said is “a bad contractor.”
The North Contract has been a series of design problems and delays. In the meantime, residents say they can’t use their porches, the kids can’t ride bicycles and their cars and shoes are always dirty.
“It’s depressing. It’s embarrassing,” said an Ocean Springs woman who cares for her critically ill sister in East Biloxi. She’s started to use an inhaler recently, though at age 59, she said she’s never had asthma before.
Residents told the council they want the dust control additives being spread on the roads tested.
“Does anyone know what’s in the dust?” asked Elizabeth Englebretson, with the East Biloxi Community Collaborative.
The group did a survey and 96 percent of respondents said they had developed health issues since the project began. The survey also showed some businesses in the area have lost half of their business due of the condition of the road.
Jennifer Crosslin, with the EBCC, said more streets need to be temporarily paved while the project continues.
“If they’re not working on it, it needs to be paved,” she said.
Councilman George Lawrence said the city needs to put more people on the job to get the contract done.
“Everybody’s been beat up enough and they’re looking for completion,” he said.
In other action Tuesday the council voted 6-1 to adopt a waterfront plan that will provide a 25-foot setback for commercial development on the waterfront and encourage developers to build with the look of Old Biloxi.
All references that required the city or property owners to build anything were struck from the original proposal and were changed to “encourages,” said attorney Gerald Blessey.
Councilman Robert Deming III voted against the ordinance, saying he heard from numerous business owners, “and they’re concerned.”
Deming questioned whether the architectural guidelines will be more than just recommended and if the city shouldn’t be dictating how a business should look and he said Biloxi has more pressing issues.
Even with a waterfront plan, Lawrence said, “East Biloxi is not going to go anywhere until the streets are done.”
