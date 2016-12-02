Teen who lost leg to pit bull is coming home from the hospital

Biloxi High student Jaxon Ronsonet is heading home Friday from being hospitalized after a pit bull attack that cost him a leg as he tried to save his younger brother.
His mother, Tiffany Ronsonet, learned others have offered them a ride home from the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans.
How he would get home from the hospital at first was unclear. His mother told the Sun Herald her estranged husband had emptied their GoFundMe account set up for Jaxon’s medical expenses of $8,000.31, leaving only 31 cents, and had disappeared with the family’s car.
Jaxson and his 5-year-old brother, Bentley, were attacked by a neighbor’s dog Nov. 10. Jaxson threw his brother on top of a trash can, hoping to spare him further injury, when the dog turned on Jaxson.
