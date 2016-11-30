County tries to return office equipment for 3 years, finally gives up

Harrison County attorney Tim Holleman has never seen anything quite like it. The county keeps trying to return some valuable office equipment. But the company that owns it has failed to collect.
So Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson will auction off 114 copiers, printers and faxes that Ricoh USA Inc. failed to pick up, despite repeated requests.
The county’s lease for the office equipment had expired when the county went with a different vendor and notified Ricoh in April 2013 to pick up its stuff. Nobody came. Copiers sat in the courthouse hallway and various offices. They were in the way, said Holleman, who added that Ricoh was notified more than once to pick them up.
“We sent letters, we sent orders,” Holleman said. “I got every address I could find for Ricoh.”
Ricoh’s loss could be your gain. Holleman said most of the equipment worked fine when it was last used.
The big sale commences at 11 a.m. Thursday at the sheriff’s warehouse at 526 Railroad Street, just off Hewes Avenue and north of the railroad tracks in Gulfport.
When contacted, Ricoh sent a statement that said: “Meeting our customers' needs is our number one priority, and we're currently looking into this to ensure Harrison County's needs are met.”
Holleman had to laugh. He said, “Harrison County has been trying to get rid of these copiers since 2013. They have not met our needs.”
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
