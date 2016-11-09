Harrison County

November 9, 2016 11:24 AM

Delicious Divas use lemonade stand to show thanks to first responders

By Robin Fitzgerald

Biloxi

Paige and Kaley Wilson are using proceeds from a lemonade stand they have to give “a hug and a mug” to first responders.

They’ve raised $1,202 since July and bought Arctic mugs to give to police, firefighters and other emergency personnel.

The girls, along with their dad, John Wilson, took 60 mugs to the Mississippi Highway Patrol Office on Wednesday to give to state troopers.

“I love seeing their reactions because it just makes me smile,” Paige said.

Piage is 11, Kaley is 8, and both attend North Woolmarket Elementary School.

They call their project Delicious Divas’ Lemonade, and they will set up shop at a public event in D’Iberville on Saturday.

SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

