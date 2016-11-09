Delicious Divas use lemonade stand to show thanks to first responders

0:41 Long lines at St. Martin precinct Pause

0:44 Drive by shooting reported at The Reservation

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech

2:03 Father of dead 3-year-old says her death could have been prevented

1:33 Sight, sounds and tears from Clinton's election night event

0:43 Clarence Kennedy had the game of his life

0:49 Lenny's Sub celebrates the sandwich

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

1:29 Nick Mullens sets Southern Miss record