Fire destroys boat, camper, threatens other property

A fire late Saturday night destroyed a camper trailer and an 18-foot boat in north Harrison County, but the cause of the fire is unknown.
An investigation is under way to determine what caused the blaze on West Early Wynn Drive and threatened adjoining property and neighboring homes, Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said.
Saucier Fire and Harrison County Fire Services responded to a 10:30 p.m. call in the neighborhood off Diamond Road, west of Old Highway 49.
“I’ve heard conflicting reports on whether anyone was living in the camper trailer,” Sullivan said. “I just don’t know yet.”
The camper and the boat were fully engulfed in flames when the first fire trucks showed up, he said.
Five units and eight firefighters responded.
“The fire started spreading to other property and neighboring homes, but firefighters stopped the spread before it got worse,” Sullivan said.
The Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department are investigating, Sullivan said.
