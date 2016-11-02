Search for missing fisherman’s body resumes in Pass Christian

The search for the body of a missing fisherman is now in its second day in Pass Christian Harbor.
Pass Christian police Chief Tim Hendricks said the search resumed at sunrise Wednesday morning.
Anthony Edward Palode, 60, of Gulfport is believed to have fallen backward off of a seawall from which he was fishing early Tuesday morning.
Hendricks said video from the harbor showed a man falling into the Mississippi Sound around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. The search for Palode was conducted behind the Pass Christian Yacht Club on the west end of the harbor.
Adams family was on scene throughout Tuesday hoping for his safe return or a case of mistaken identity.
Hendricks said the rescue mission would be deemed a recovery mission on Wednesday.
The search for Palode’s body is being conducted by the Pass Christian Police, Pass Fire and Rescue, US Coast Guard and DMR.
