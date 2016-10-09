No injuries reported in Gulfport house fire

The residents of a home on Woodmont Drive escaped injury after an SUV caught fire next to their home and spread to the residence, according to Gulfport Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Henderson.
A resident noticed fire coming outside a back door in the early-morning hours, ran inside to wake other family members and got them outside to safety before dialing 911 for help.
When 19 firefighters got to the scene, the SUV was engulfed in flames and had sparked a fire in the the home’s attic and around the chimney area.
Firefighters had the fire under control within 15 minutes.
No injuries occurred.
The Red Cross was called to provide help to the displaced family.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Henderson said.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
Comments